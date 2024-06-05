Spanish restaurant coming to Baltimore's Harbor Point

BALTIMORE — A new restaurant is expected to open soon at the site of the short-lived Doner Bros. location in Baltimore's Harbor Point development, between Fells Point and Harbor East.

It will be a Spanish restaurant called Josefina, from the chef behind the acclaimed Venezuelan restaurant Alma Cocina Latina.

He also has more future restaurants up his sleeve, but said: "I can’t say specifically what the next restaurant will be about, only that I’m not planning to just open one, and hopefully within the next few years I intend to open different concepts along the way."

Josefina will feature mainly tapas and casual dining based on the south of Spain, with "vibrant decor and lively traditional music," as envisioned by Chef David Zamudio, according to a press release sent out today.

The restaurant will be at 1409 Point Street, which is on the ground level of the 1405 Point apartment building.

Zamudio comes from "a long line of women" who are all named Josefina. He said in a statement: