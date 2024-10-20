Watch Now
"Southern gourmet" carry-out coming to White Marsh Mall

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A restaurant that's been getting attention in the D.C. area for its "Southern gourmet cuisine" is coming soon to White Marsh Mall.

Lula Mae's Gardin plans to open Nov. 1 in the mall food court.

It will also stay open in northwest Washington, D.C., where it was launched last year as a carryout.

Before that, Lula Mae's Gardin was in a shared space in Prince George's County and was also a food truck.

The restaurant offers creative dishes like Jerk Chicken Alfredo Nachos, Oxtail Tacos with Pineapple Slaw, and Curry Chicken Egg Rolls.

It now has more than 31,000 Instagram followers, after getting attention from the major DMV Eats food blog.

Lula Mae's is one of several new eateries coming to White Marsh Mall, along with Original Pancake House (taking over the former Red Robin spot) and Kanji Sushi.

