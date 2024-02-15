Slim Chickens means big business

Back in 2019, Popeyes ignited an intense rivalry with Chick-fil-A for the title of best chicken sandwich, only for Raising Canes to enter the ring and create parody among the two fast food giants.

Now, Slim Chickens is the new challenger to join the royal roost in Maryland, bringing seven franchises to the DMV area with Bowie, Crofton, and California being its top three locations.

The fast-casual restaurant was created by Maryland natives Darrin and Dennis Atlas, who also had great success with their first restaurant, Firehouse Subs.

“After our very first location in Bowie, Maryland, the turnout was incredible,” said Atlas. “We had someone come back three times with different people and even ran out of jar desserts the first day. We knew we were doing something right and that we had a bright future with Slim Chickens. We are thrilled to continue to employ good people and serve the community in Maryland. It is a rewarding experience for all parties involved.”

This new chicken spot boasts the main staples in the genre of southern cuisine including wings, tenders, sandwiches, waffles, mac and cheese, along with 17 dipping sauces.