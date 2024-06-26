Sicilian bakery moving from R. House to permanent location

BALTIMORE — A Sicilian bakery that has had a stall at Baltimore's R. House food hall will be moving to its own building in the Remington neighborhood.

Doppio Pasticceria, which offers breakfast and lunch dishes in addition to pastries and bread, plans to temporarily take over the former JBGB's Restaurant & Butchery building on Howard Street near 29th Street.

The bakery will ultimately move into the small free-standing building at the corner of West 29th Street and Remington Avenue that had been home to Cahoots Brothers.

Doppio Pasicceria posted on Instagram:

This will be our last week operating out of R House before we pop up at the old JBGB’s on Howard in Remington! We will be offering everything previously available at R House, and the new, larger space will allow us to expand our menu, including soft serve ice cream, pizza, and house-made grocery items. We’ll have indoor (butcher shop side) and outdoor seating, and will eventually expand our hours to include some evening service.Sunday the 23rd will be our last day of service out of R House, and we hope to be open at the JBGB location by that Thursday, the 27th. We’ll be open on Howard street until we move into our permanent location on 29th street, hopefully by the end of the summer!We are really excited to spread our wings and expand!







Doppio originally launched in 2022 and also sells its products at three local farmers' markets.