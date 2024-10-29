Scittino's in Catonsville to open second location on Falls Road

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A longtime Catonsville restaurant and Italian market is opening a second location soon on Falls Road in Baltimore County.

Scittino's Italian Marketplace, on Edmondson Avenue, plans to open at 6241 Falls Road just north of Mount Washington, near Clarkview Road.

The restaurant was just approved for a transferred beer, wine and liquor license, and Franco Scittino said he hopes to open in about a month.

Scittino's has been a fixture in Catonsville, in a Tudor-style building, since 1973.

The Falls Road restaurant will have 42 tables and include a full wine bar, as opposed to the Catonsville site, which is more of a carry-out. It will also allow the owners to do more with wine and charcuterie, he said.

Franco Scittino said:

It's a little different, but I think a better reflection of the version of Scittino's that we want to move forward with.

He said he's been planning to expand for a while, and has a lot of friends in the Roland Park/Mount Washington area, as well as attended Loyola Blakefield school.

Scittino reassured that he wants to keep the Catonsville location as well, noting that "my dad would roll over in his grave" if it was ever closed.