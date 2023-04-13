Sassy Squeeze juice bar coming to Shops at Kenilworth

TOWSON, Md. — A local juice bar is opening its third location, at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson, and is also launching a meal-prep service.

The Sassy Squeeze offers made-to-order juices, smoothies, protein shakes, acai bowls, homemade granolas, snacks and coffee options at Belvedere Square market in north Baltimore. Its owners also run The Sassy Skillet, which offers breakfast and lunch in downtown Towson.

The juice bar is set to open May 1 near Italian Gardens at The Shops at Kenilworth mall, off of Kenilworth Drive.

The Sassy Squeeze will also be launching a meal-prep service called Get Sassy Meals, which can be preordered and picked up at any of the three locations.

Tracey Holehan, senior VP and leasing director for Greenberg Gibbons, which oversees The Shops at Kenilworth, said in a statement: