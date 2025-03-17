Royal Buffet opens in Reisterstown's former Bill Bateman's Bistro

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — There's a new buffet in town, and its owner has some more big plans.

Royal Buffet officially opened this past weekend in Reisterstown's Chartley Park Shopping Center - in the former home of Bill Bateman's Bistro.

The seafood-oriented buffet is promoting Japanese and Chinese specialties, like hibachi and its "sushi, sashimi, tempura, and grilled specialties," as well as "endless Boba [bubble tea] drinks."

The owners formerly ran Tokyo Seafood Buffet, for over a decade at Security Square Mall.

Co-owner Kevin Zheng said they're now planning to take that concept over to Route 40 in Catonsville.

The Route 40 buffet is also set to be called "Tokyo Seafood," and is currently in the works next to the popular Iron Age Korean BBQ restaurant (near Nuwood Road).

Zheng said the Route 40 buffet will be double the size of the Reisterstown space, and will have more seafood, and items like live crabs and oysters.