Revitalized Hollins Market to reopen in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A renovated Hollins Market will reopen in southwest Baltimore next week, after being closed for more than a year.

Baltimore leaders will unveil $2.1 million worth of renovations to the historic market, with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 17 and a grand opening Sept. 21.

Hollins Market closed in May 2023 for the major upgrade, which includes a grocery store as well as seven available stalls - after only operating with five stalls previously.

The grand opening will have live music and visitors can get a 10-percent discount at the grocery stall. The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The revamped Hollins Market will feature Freshly Seafood, Lauman's Meats butcher, MikksKakes baked goods, K's Chicken, and an international stall run by Chef Maynard McMillan of NaFasi, which offers plant-based and seasonal menus from local farmers and small businesses.

RELATED | Renovations underway to attract more vendors at historic Hollins Market

The new grocery stall will supplement produce when there isn't another merchant providing it, and will have dry goods, some pantry staples, and basic household items.

Laura Dykes, President of Hollins Roundhouse Association, said:

“Hollins Market is the heart of the business district and our community. Many of our community members don’t drive so access to meals and a grocery is critical. The new pop-up stall is particularly exciting to give small businesses that chance to get started and eventually move into brick and mortar space in the district. The renovation includes a new community space at the market where we can play chess and watch movies which is exciting,

Hollins Market dates to 1836 and is Baltimore's oldest surviving public market building,

The market is also debuting a Pop-Up Stall that will be available for start-up food entrepreneurs of color, and is piloting a compost program.

Paul Ruppert, President & CEO of Baltimore Public Markets Corporation, noted that the market is in a designated food desert and five of the stalls will have SNAP-eligible merchants.