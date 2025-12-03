Raising Cane's comes to Terps country

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Raising Cane's has arrived in College Park!

The popular chicken finger chain's newest Maryland restaurant officially opens December 9 at 7400 Baltimore Avenue.

Cane's has a lot of free giveaways going on opening day.

For example, they'll be holding a special drawing awarding 20 lucky customers free food for a year.

To qualify, you gotta be at least 13-years-old, and be on-site

If you're among the first 100 customers in line to buy a combo, you'll get a free hat and food card to use next time.

Including College Park, Cane's now has nine Maryland locations.

