Puerto Rican cafe moves from Dundalk to downtown

BALTIMORE — A colorful cafe that serves up "creole Boricua" food is making the move from Dundalk's North Point Plaza flea market to central Baltimore.

Owls Corner Cafe is bringing Puerto Rican - that is, "Boricua" - flair to Mt. Vernon, next door to the longtime Iggie's Pizza on North Calvert Street.

The restaurant was especially personally affected by last year's Key Bridge collapse.

One of the workers lost her husband in the tragedy, prompting Owls Corner to close temporarily and being featured by CNN for her support ofJosé Mynor López.

Owls Corner is hoping to open in early April, at 824 North Calvert, said owner Lilly Ordoñez.

About the new location, she said: