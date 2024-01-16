Primanti Bros. opening new restaurant near BWI this spring

BALTIMORE — A famous sandwich restaurant is coming to the Baltimore Metro area.

This spring Primanti Bros. will open on Corporate Boulevard in Linthicum Heights, about four miles from BWI Airport.

It's just the second Primanti Bros. location in the entire state of Maryland, the other being in Hagerstown.

The Pittsburgh based chain is best known for their meat sandwiches topped with french fries, coleslaw, and sometimes even a fried egg.

Primanti Bros. gained national attention after being featured on several television shows including Man vs Food, Bizarre Foods America, Best Thing I Ever Ate, and Food Paradise.

The new spot is expected to create 100 new jobs in the area.

“There’s no better place for Primanti Bros. to continue its expansion than into the Baltimore region,” said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros. “We’re excited to bring people together at the location in Linthicum. And while we might’ve been born out of Pittsburgh – we know once Baltimore gives us a shot – they’ll love what we do.”