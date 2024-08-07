Pete's Grille in Baltimore is up for sale

BALTIMORE — A beloved north Baltimore restaurant (known for having Michael Phelps as a major fan) is now for sale.

Pete's Grille, on Greenmount Avenue near 33rd Street, posted on Facebook on Tuesday:

Dear loyal customers, It is with a bittersweet heart that we announce Pete’s Grille is for sale (the business, not the building). As you all know, Pete’s has been a staple on Greenmount Ave since 1980 and has been a spot that many of our friends and their families have made fond memories at. We are grateful to have made so many friends along our journey of ownership and we appreciate so much all the love and support you all have shown to us over the years. It’s time we pass the torch to someone with a love for community and a passion for the restaurant industry. We are still open regular hours with no closing date at this time, so stop in and see us when you can. Serious inquiries contact petesgrille@gmail.com

Pete's Grille calls itself "Baltimore's Best Breakfast," and offers an all-day breakfast menu, as well as sandwiches, burgers, salads and other lunch specials (except on Sundays).

One of the most prominent customers was Olympian Michael Phelps, who said one of his favorite foods was the restaurant's chocolate-chip pancakes.

The owners also clarified in the post: "We are still open and have no plans of closing the doors. We are there everyday but Mondays 7 am to 1 pm and Sundays 8 am to 1pm. Hope to see you guys soon!!!!"

They also said they hope any new owner "will keep it classic... Pete’s will still be here for ya, just changing ownership."