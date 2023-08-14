Watch Now
PETA highlights Maryland ice cream shops that offer vegan options

Posted at 12:17 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 12:17:27-04

BALTIMORE — PETA is unveiling a plan to help vegans, people with lactose intolerance and everyone who loves dairy-free ice cream by embarking on the "Nice Cream Trail."

This "trail" features Maryland ice cream shops that offer vegan options.

Shops on the "Nice Cream Trail" will receive a window sign from PETA along with pamphlets that show a trail map for all the other stops.

Here are a list of stores you can hit along the way:

  • Always Ice Cream Company (Annapolis and Edgewater)
  • The Big Dipper (Hagerstown)
  • Cajou Creamery (Baltimore)
  • The Charmery (Baltimore and Columbia)
  • Coffee Talk Cafe (Towson)
  • The Crazy Mason (Ellicott City)
  • Island Creamery (Berlin and Salisbury)
  • Norwood Ice Cream & Candy Company (Eldersburg)
  • Pitango Gelato (Baltimore and Bethesda)
  • Sarah's Handmade Ice Cream & Treats (Bethesda)
