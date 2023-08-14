PETA highlights Maryland ice cream shops that offer vegan options

BALTIMORE — PETA is unveiling a plan to help vegans, people with lactose intolerance and everyone who loves dairy-free ice cream by embarking on the "Nice Cream Trail."

This "trail" features Maryland ice cream shops that offer vegan options.

Shops on the "Nice Cream Trail" will receive a window sign from PETA along with pamphlets that show a trail map for all the other stops.

Here are a list of stores you can hit along the way:

