PETA highlights Maryland ice cream shops that offer vegan options

BALTIMORE — PETA is unveiling a plan to help vegans, people with lactose intolerance and everyone who loves dairy-free ice cream by embarking on the "Nice Cream Trail."
This "trail" features Maryland ice cream shops that offer vegan options.
Shops on the "Nice Cream Trail" will receive a window sign from PETA along with pamphlets that show a trail map for all the other stops.
Here are a list of stores you can hit along the way:
- Always Ice Cream Company (Annapolis and Edgewater)
- The Big Dipper (Hagerstown)
- Cajou Creamery (Baltimore)
- The Charmery (Baltimore and Columbia)
- Coffee Talk Cafe (Towson)
- The Crazy Mason (Ellicott City)
- Island Creamery (Berlin and Salisbury)
- Norwood Ice Cream & Candy Company (Eldersburg)
- Pitango Gelato (Baltimore and Bethesda)
- Sarah's Handmade Ice Cream & Treats (Bethesda)