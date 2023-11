COLUMBIA, Md. — A man was struck and killed while crossing the street in Columbia Sunday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., a 2014 Honda Pilot was driving south on Cradlerock Way at Winter Rose Path.

The Honda struck a man who was in the crosswalk. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was not injured and remained at the scene.

Howard County Police are investigating and say no charges have been filed.