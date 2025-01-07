Papi's Tacos on Harford Road to become Alexander's Tavern

BALTIMORE — The popular Papi's Tacos chain will be transforming its northeast Baltimore location into a different concept: Alexander's Tavern.

Charlie Gjerde owns both Papi's Tacos and Alexander's Tavern, which has been on Broadway in Fell's Point for years.

Papi's SoHa Union, in the Lauraville area, posted on social media:

Although Papi’s loved its time in this location we have made a decision that we feel is best for the company, our staff and the neighborhood. We are thrilled to announce a re-brand of Papis Tacos Soha Union as Alexander's Tavern Soha! We can't wait to share our flagship concept, which is near and dear to our hearts, with you all and have so much more in store for the community! We are so ready for a NEW BRAND and a NEW LOOK!

Papi's first opened its location in the SoHa Union building, on Harford Road at Southern, a year ago.

Alexander's Tavern offers an assortment of pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, salads, and traditional "tavern fare."

Papi's Tacos posted that this weekend will be its last time as Papi's. It will close for a few days starting Jan. 13 to make the rebrand.

The post said: "Although this location is changing, please don’t forget our other Papi’s locations in Fells Point, Hampden, and Towson."