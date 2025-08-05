Papi Cuisine in Federal Hill closing their doors for good

BALTIMORE — Papi Cuisine, the Afro-Latin Fusion restaurant in Federal Hill, is closed.

In an Instagram video, co-owner Alex Perez cited issues with "maintenance, plumbing, electrical and refrigeration" as some of the problems with the restaurant.

Reservations will be forwarded to Proper Cuisine, located on 206 E. Redwood Street.

The restaurant opened a brick-and-mortar location in 2020, but quickly gained a following in Federal Hill and has more than 122,000 followers on Instagram.

Papi Cuisine's "elevated casual" dining experience was highlighted during Baltimore City's Black-Owned Restaurant Tour week in 2022. The restaurant's website notes: "We are now proudly one of the most sought after restaurants in Maryland. We look forward to expanding Papi Cuisine and being able to serve more guests, across the country and one day globally."