Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Owner of Puerto 511 in Mount Vernon to open second restaurant in Fells Point

Brown's Wharf
Continental Realty Corporation
Brown's Wharf
Posted

BALTIMORE — Fells Point visitors will soon have another dining option.

Empa 511 is coming to Brown’s Wharf in the 1600 block of Thames Street.

The fast-casual/sit-down Peruvian style restaurant, is the latest creation of chef Jose Victorio Alarcon, the owner of Puerto 511 in Mount Vernon.

Alarcon just signed the lease with Continental Realty Corporation.

Brown's Wharf is made up of 1800s era brick and stone buildings along Baltimore's waterfront.

CFG Bank and Johns Hopkins rent space there as well, with Kilwins Chocolates and Ice Cream, Ten Thousand Villages, 7-Eleven, and Fells Point Surf Co.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are