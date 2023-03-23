Owner of Fed Hill's Shoyou Sushi opening Fells Point restaurant

BALTIMORE — A very popular Fed Hill sushi restaurant is branching out to Fells Point.

The owner of Shoyou Sushi, on Light Street at Fort Avenue, will open a restaurant called Sushibruceya (the owner is "Sushi Bruce" Lee) on Aliceanna Street just west of Broadway.

The new restaurant was announced on Instagram last month.

Bruce Lee was up before Baltimore's liquor board today, according to the agenda. He was applying to transfer the previous restaurant's beer, wine and liquor license, and plans to continue outdoor table service.

The building where Sushi Bruceya will open was previously the Friends and Family restaurant, and before that, Sticky Rice. Friends and Family closed last year, publicly calling out the lack of help from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.