O.C.-based Rosenfeld's Jewish Deli to open Salisbury location

Posted at 3:37 PM, Jul 23, 2024

SALISBURY, Md. — A popular deli on local beaches is now opening a location farther inland, in Salisbury.

Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen announced today that it's coming to a shopping center in Salisbury soon.

The deli first opened in Ocean City in 2013, and has since expanded Rehoboth Beach and South Bethany in Delaware.

However, it's also closing its original Ocean City location in September, according to Facebook.

Rosenfeld's is "a traditional Jewish deli, Kosher-style (with many Kosher items), serving breakfast, lunch and dinner" and notes that when it opened, "it was the only Jewish delicatessen within a 2 hour drive of Ocean City, in any direction."

The new restaurant will be at 923 Mount Hermon Road, and promises the same menu "you've grown to love."

