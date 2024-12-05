NY pizza chain coming to Maryland

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A longtime New York-based pizza chain will soon open its first Maryland location, and hopes to expand in this area.

Singas Famous Pizza, which opened in Queens, N.Y., in 1967, is coming to Catonsville.

It will be in the Westpark Shopping Center, on Route 40 just west of Rolling Road.

Singas offers "hand-made pizzas, salads, sandwiches and pasta dishes" with a "unique sauce recipe and dough recipe," "crispy crust," and "made-to-order menu items for each guest."

Ankit Desai, the local franchisee, said he is in talks about opening more locations but haven't nailed down any yet.

"We will expand in Maryland at some point," he said.

The chain has more than 30 locations nationwide, mostly in New York and New Jersey, and is opening more in other states, primarily Texas.