New restaurant, Sartori, coming to Harbor Point in Spring 2024

BALTIMORE — A new Italian restaurant will be making it's debut next year at Harbor Point.

Sartori, a new Italian concept from Baltimore restaurateur Edward Bosco, will lease a a 3,364 square feet space in the Constellation Building.

The restaurant will serve dishes prepared using traditional Italian methods such as pasta, sandwiches and proteins. Ownership says the menu will grow over time.

Sartori will be open for lunch and dinner.

Armada Hoffler and Beatty Development Group



“Sartori is going to be an incredible addition to Harbor Point,” said Michael Beatty, President, Beatty Development Group. “Ed operates with a singular vision and his passion for creating a unique dining experience is evident every step of the way. Verde has become an institution in Baltimore, and we’re excited to see the Bosco family’s new Sartori concept grow with the Harbor Point neighborhood in the same way."

“What we know is pizza and that’s going to remain a focal point, but Sartori will not be another Verde,” said Bosco. “Expect a menu that’s tastefully different, fully bringing the culture and flavors of Italy to Baltimore. We will gradually evolve Sartori’s menu to make sure we’re always executing at the highest level, and we won’t compromise on technique or ingredients.”

The restaurant is set to open in Spring of 2024.