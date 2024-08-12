New pizza restaurant to open in Joe Squared building

BALTIMORE — The shuttered former site of north Baltimore's Joe Squared will soon become a new pizza restaurant.

The restaurant, on North Avenue at Maryland Avenue, is set to be converted into Ema's Corner.

It was taken over by the owner of another popular pizza spot, Iggie's in Mt. Vernon.

Mehmet Guclu was just approved for a liquor license for Ema's Corner.

He plans to open the new restaurant at the start of September.

He said it will be similar to Iggie's, although he plans to add some Mediterranean food as well.

"I just want to give everybody a chance to to taste our delicious food," he said.

He hopes the restaurant can serve area students.