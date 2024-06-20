New Orleans coffee chain opens third Maryland location

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — A New Orleans-based coffee chain just celebrated opening its third Maryland location, in Linthicum, Anne Arundel County.

PJ's Coffee opened in late May on South Camp Meade Road, in the building of former Sandy Spring Bank next to Domino's Pizza.

Its grand opening was today, and it featured a Moonbounce and giveaways, including free samples and the chance to win free coffee for a year.

PJ's Coffee offers beignets - the deep-fried pastry popular in Louisiana - as well as an ice coffee that's made with a special cold-drip process developed by its founder to reportedly be "two-thirds less acidic." It also has a variety of caffeinated drinks, baked goods, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and grab'n'go items.

PJ's also has two locations in the D.C. area - in Silver Spring and Bowie - and is opening another soon in Camp Springs, Prince George's County. Most of its shops are in Louisiana and Texas.

Franchisee Joseph Shojamanesh said in a press release:

We are so excited to share the joy of PJ’s Coffee and celebrate the opening with Linthicum Heights. Stop in to taste our fresh beignets, thoughtfully crafted cold brew and delicious sandwiches for an immediate trip to the French Quarter. We can’t wait to share PJ’s commitment to warm hospitality and authentic Southern flair with our new community.

The Linthicum Heights location will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.