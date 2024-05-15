New Giant supermarket in Parkville to open Friday

PARKVILLE, Md. — Giant Food announced that its new Parkville supermarket will open Friday morning.

The supermarket is replacing the former Shoppers Food market in Perring Plaza shopping center.

The Shoppers closed in July.

The new Giant will officially open to the public at 6 a.m. May 17.

Giant Food noted the new store will include its new partnership with Ledo Pizza. Customers can buy a take-and-bake Ledo Pizza in the deli section.

The supermarket will include a pharmacy and a Starbucks.

(Safeway supermarket across Joppa Road also has a Starbucks cafe.)

Meanwile, Giant Food is closing its longtime supermarket in Edmondson Village Shopping Center, on the other side of town.