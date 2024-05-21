New chicken spot taking over former World of Beer location on McHenry Row

BALTIMORE — A new chicken spot is coming to Locust Point.

CHX is taking over the space formerly occupied by World of Beer on Whetstone Way, along McHenry Row.

The restaurant touts its signature chicken tenders, and "family-oriented, fast-casual concept."

They will also serve craft beer and cocktails.

CHX was founded by Shawn Edwards and Frederick Huballa, who opened their first restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

That location later closed, making the CHX in Baltimore the only one in the country.

“Our grand opening is weeks away, and our team is ready and excited to open the doors and greet our guests with the best chicken tenders they’ve ever had,” said Huballa.