Neo's Pizza & Taphouse closes in Owings Mills, Towson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A second restaurant has closed within just a few years at one major Owings Mills shopping center.

Neo Pizza & Taphouse closed its location at the Boulevard Corporate Center, on Owings Mills Boulevard next to Stevenson University.

The restaurant shut its doors last week, after about 1 1/2 years in a freestanding building at the shopping center.

It replaced Stanford Kitchen, which had opened in 2018.

Neo Pizza opened in Owings Mills in May 2022. The company has since closed its Towson location as well, but remains open in Annapolis and Columbia.