Nation's only fast-casual restaurant dedicated to chicken salad comes to Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Here in Maryland we have a lot of fast, casual type restaurants, many of which revolve around chicken.

But none seem to focus solely on chicken salad.

That's about to change because an Auburn, Alabama couple is bringing their love of chicken salad to Westminster.

Chicken Salad Chick is opening February 11 at 255 Baltimore Boulevard.

Founders Stacy and Kevin Brown say they are the nation's only fast-casual restaurant offering this type of concept.

"What sets Chicken Salad Chick apart is the personal touch that infuses every aspect of our menu. The unique flavors you see are more than just names—they represent real people who have touched Stacy’s life. Each named flavor is a tribute to these “real-life Chicks,” and through our menu, we celebrate their stories," says the wife and husband duo.

