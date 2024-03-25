National Bohemian beer returning to Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — This Opening Day will mark the return of Natty Boh to Oriole Park, announced the Baltimore Orioles today.

The city's iconic beer disappeared in 2016, prompting a petition at the time to bring it back.

The Orioles said in a statement:

Fans can once again enjoy National Bohemian, unofficially known as Natty Boh, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. As part of their partnership, Natty Boh will serve a specialty baseball-themed orange can sold exclusively at the ballpark, allowing fans to enjoy the iconic taste of Charm City while cheering on the O’s.

The team also announced new menu items throughout the ballpark:



Chicken Flatbread Sandwich: A pulled Rotisserie Chicken with arugula, tomato cucumber salad, cilantro pesto, and roasted pepper aioli, served on a flatbread. Available at The Eutaw Street Butchery.

Rotisserie Chicken Platter: A half roasted chicken with three cheese mac and cheese, topped with hot honey and coleslaw. Available at The Eutaw Street Butchery.

Steak Burger: An Omaha Steak burger with American cheese, caramelized onions, dill pickle, and brick sauce, served on a brioche roll. Available at The Eutaw Street Butchery.

The Warehouse Dog: A Berks all-beef footlong hot dog with horseradish infused brick sauce, crispy onions, pit beef queso fundido, and pickled pico on a pretzel bun. Available at the Bleacher Grill on Eutaw Street.

New local restaurants that will be featured at Camden Yards include Deddle's Mini Donuts, Vida Nacho on Eutaw, Squire's Pizza, Maria’s Pupuseria Factory, Pat & Stugg's, Fuzzies Burgers, The Local Fry, Fuku Chicken,Big Mozz, Berks Hot Dogs, and Omaha Steaks.

