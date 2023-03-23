Nalley Fresh to open restaurant inside Ellicott City Giant supermarket

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Nalley Fresh, the local chain known for its build-your-own salads, will now have a restaurant open inside Giant supermarket in Ellicott City.

Giant Food announced today that it's partnering with Nalley Fresh for the new concept, which opens March 24.

Nalley Fresh will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to offer "delicious, personalized meals from house-made, specialty proteins and over a hundred different topping options, including dressings, sauces and broths."

Giant Food said this is its first in-store, fast-casual restaurant.

Gregg Dorazio, Director of E-commerce at Giant Food, said in a statement that it will offer shoppers a "one-stop shopping experience."

He said:

"We’re proud to welcome this local concept right in-store at Giant.”

This will be Nalley Fresh's 10th location. The restaurant is open in downtown Baltimore, Canton, Columbia, Hunt Valley, Owings Mills, Timonium, Towson, White Marsh, and at BWI Airport.