Mr. Fries Man opening in Towson

A black women-owned restaurant is days away from opening.

Mr. Fries man is opening in Towson Saturday.

It'll take over where the Brown Rice Korean grill was, across from the Melting Pot on York Road.

As their name suggests, everything is based around french fries.

Owners Jaquetta Bratley, who is also a Morgan State alum, and Safiyyah Williams gave us a preview of what you can look forward to.

"Fries are the MVP,” said Williams. Who doesn't want fries, I don't think I've ever met anyone who doesn't like fries on some level. But they're a good base for pretty much anything. And we have all of the options here. We've got chicken steak, crab, shrimp, bacon, we even have Beyond Meat for those folks who don't eat meat.”

The shop will be open 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

