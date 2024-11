BALTIMORE — Posi's Kitchen, a West African restaurant in Mount Vernon, will be hosting an event to give back to the community.

On November 26, they'll be offering a free meal to the first 201 customers who visit starting at 1 p.m.

Posi's Kitchen

This is in honor of the restaurant's third anniversary.

This giveaway is is their way of saying thank you to the Baltimore for all the support they've received.

The restaurant specializes in West African cuisines.

