MOM's Organic Market to open in Anne Arundel County

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — MOM's Organic Market is opening its first Anne Arundel County location, in Severna Park.

The organic grocery store, which sells only organic produce, announced today that it will set up shop at Park Plaza shopping center on Ritchie Highway in late 2024 or early 2025, according to a press release.

MOM's, which is based in Rockville, has 10 locations in Maryland and is now in six states, as well as Washington, D.C. The supermarket has sites in Hampden, Timonium, White Marsh, and Jessup.

Park Plaza is anchored by Planet Fitness and Five Below.

Amir Poustinchi, Chief Financial Officer of MOM's, said in a statement: