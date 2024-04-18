Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Mezcal closes in Owings Mills, Island Quizine opens Reisterstown location

Mezcal Restaurant
WMAR
Mezcal Restaurant<br/>
Mezcal Restaurant
Posted at 3:48 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 15:48:20-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A popular Owings Mills restaurant has closed, while a local Jamaican/Caribbean chain just opened a sixth location.

Mezcal Mexican Restaurant and Bar has been shut down at the St. Thomas Shopping Center, where it has been for about 10 years.

Meanwhile, Island Quizine is now open in the Reisterstown Shopping Center, in Reisterstown across from Franklin High School.

Mezcal is being replaced by another Mexican restaurant, called Cinco de Mayo, which has seven other Maryland locations and one in West Virginia.

Cinco de Mayo opened in Hampstead in 2022.

Mezcal recently opened another restaurant in Lutherville.

Island Quizine has locations on Liberty Road in Windsor Mill, in Towson, Silver Spring, Woodlawn, and at Reisterstown Plaza in Baltimore City.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices