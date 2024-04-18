Mezcal closes in Owings Mills, Island Quizine opens Reisterstown location

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A popular Owings Mills restaurant has closed, while a local Jamaican/Caribbean chain just opened a sixth location.

Mezcal Mexican Restaurant and Bar has been shut down at the St. Thomas Shopping Center, where it has been for about 10 years.

Meanwhile, Island Quizine is now open in the Reisterstown Shopping Center, in Reisterstown across from Franklin High School.

Mezcal is being replaced by another Mexican restaurant, called Cinco de Mayo, which has seven other Maryland locations and one in West Virginia.

Cinco de Mayo opened in Hampstead in 2022.

Mezcal recently opened another restaurant in Lutherville.

Island Quizine has locations on Liberty Road in Windsor Mill, in Towson, Silver Spring, Woodlawn, and at Reisterstown Plaza in Baltimore City.