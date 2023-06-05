Mexican cantina to replace short-lived Brews & Barrels in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An Owings Mills restaurant site is getting yet another new eatery. A "Mexican cantina" is set to replace the Brews & Barrels Bourbon Bar & Grill in Owings Mills New Town.

Don Tigre Mexican Cantina announced it will open in the Brookside Commons shopping center, on Common Brook Road.

The restaurant says it will have a soft opening on Wednesday.

The menu offers taco platters, fajitas, quesadillas, enchiladas, burritos, and promises "flavorful margaritas and lively atmosphere."

The space was originally occupied by the popular Artful Gourmet, which WMAR previously profiled.

Brews & Barrels closed abruptly in May, just a few months after it opened.