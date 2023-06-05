Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Mexican cantina to replace short-lived Brews & Barrels in Owings Mills

Margarita Recipe Uses White Wine Instead Of Tequila
Copyright Instagram | Wildlife Wine Club
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/wildlifewineclub">Instagram | Wildlife Wine Club</a>
Margarita Recipe Uses White Wine Instead Of Tequila
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 15:17:10-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An Owings Mills restaurant site is getting yet another new eatery. A "Mexican cantina" is set to replace the Brews & Barrels Bourbon Bar & Grill in Owings Mills New Town.

Don Tigre Mexican Cantina announced it will open in the Brookside Commons shopping center, on Common Brook Road.

The restaurant says it will have a soft opening on Wednesday.

The menu offers taco platters, fajitas, quesadillas, enchiladas, burritos, and promises "flavorful margaritas and lively atmosphere."

The space was originally occupied by the popular Artful Gourmet, which WMAR previously profiled.

Brews & Barrels closed abruptly in May, just a few months after it opened.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices