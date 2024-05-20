Maryland Yards restaurant announces opening date

BALTIMORE — There'll soon be a new dining option right by Camden Yards.

Maryland Yards just announced the date for its grand opening, on the ground floor of the Zenith apartment tower on Pratt and South Paca streets.

The space was previously occupied by Frank & Nic's West End Grille, which closed about four years ago.

The bar and restaurant will open May 31, along with adjacent cafe, Baltimore Brewhouse.

Maryland Yards will have a sleek, upscale interior, with a full bar and "plenty of ourdoor seating."

Its menu offers lots of Maryland staples, including crab mac'n'cheese, a crab cake dinner, shrimp stuffed with crab imperial, and a seafood tower. Desserts include a "Berger cookie truffle trio" and Smith Island cake.

Baltimore Brewhouse will offer coffee, espresso, breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go snacks and meals.

The grand opening will include live music and "a vibrant atmosphere," announced Maryland Yards.

The restaurant can also host private parties.

General manager Lulu Mottin said in a statement: "We are beyond excited to introduce Maryland Yards to the vibrant community of downtown Baltimore atmosphere for locals and visitors alike."