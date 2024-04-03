Watch Now
Maryland Yards is swinging into Baltimore soon

Paige Roberts
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 16:35:47-04

BALTIMORE — A new restaurant and bar coming to Baltimore is putting a twist on local cuisine.

Maryland Yards is swinging right near Camden Yards and will include menu items such as a massive seafood tower, crispy fried chicken, tender brisket, boardwalk-stlye fries, and lots of crab.

The owner says this culinary adventure will be unlike any other.

"Our team has poured their heart and soul into creating a dining destination that celebrates the flavors of Maryland while offering a welcoming atmosphere for locals and visitors alike," said Lulu Mottin, general manager of Maryland Yards.

Maryland Yards held a tailgate-style bar service on Opening Day at Camden Yards and will hold a soft opening for dinner service on Saturday, April 13.

The grand opening is set for Friday, April 19.

Their full menu can be seen here:

For more information on Maryland Yards, click here.

