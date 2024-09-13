Maryland Restaurant Week to serve up specials statewide

BALTIMORE — Maryland Restaurant Week is now getting underway - which means you could get big savings or specials at local eateries.

The statewide Restaurant Week is in its fifth year, and will run from Sept. 13 to 22.

Almost 200 restaurants are signed up for this year's event.

The deals include a two-course meal for $25 at Miss Shirley's Cafe, a two-course lunch for $10 at Amicci's of Little Italy, a three-course meal for $35 at The Owl Bar, a pizza special at Ledo Pizza, a free kid's meal with an adult's purchase at Abbery Burger Bistro, and discounts or special offers at many other favoriet local restaurants.

You can find a partcipating restaurant and more information by clicking here.