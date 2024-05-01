Looney's Pub owners getting closer to opening waterfront restaurant

ESSEX, Md. — The popular local Looney's Pub chain is getting ready to open a new venture - a restaurant on the Essex waterfront.

It's being called LoonASea (get it?), and the Looney's team has been teasing the grand opening on social media. They say their goal "is to bring a Key West vibe to Hopkins Creek all year round!"

They haven't announced an official opening date, but are advertising entertainment throughout June, plus a first annual Luau Party on June 30.

They also just announced the menu for LoonASea, a surf'n'turf-style list of reliable favorites, as well as items like a "seafood muffuleta," Nashville hot chicken sandwich, grilled or baked oysters, and a raw bar. Many of the items can be made gluten-free.

LoonASea is on the site of the former River Watch Restaurant & Marina on Nanticoke Road.

This will be Looney's fifith location. There are Looney's restaurants in Bel Air, Perry Hall, Maple Lawn/Fulton and College Park.