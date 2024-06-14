LoonASea restaurant announces opening date

ESSEX, Md. — LoonASea restaurant has announced its opening date, after almost 1 1/2 years of work on the waterfront former site of River Watch in Essex.

The new restaurant, from the owners of Looney's Pub, just announced on social media that LoonASea Maryland is set to open at noon June 20.

The Facebook post says:

What started as a casual conversation between Steve, myself and the The Sullivan family of River Watch Restaurant & Marina 7 years ago over drinks, 16 months of construction delays, permit delays, my ocd and changes, LoonASea Maryland is now a reality! We will be open for business starting Thursday June 20th at Noon! We can't thank you enough for not only the support, but the patience! We cannot wait to share with you the changes and the new vibe coming to Hopkins Creek.

Our new staff (over 150 strong) have been training and seeing what being a #looneys4lifer is all about! We are forever grateful



Get Ready...

LoonASea has already been promoting summer events at the new restaurant, including weekend entertainment line-ups throughout June and a Luau Party on June 30.

The restaurant says it will be open noon to midnight from Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

