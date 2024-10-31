Longtime Carroll County cafe gets new location - and name

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The owners of a popular Carroll County cafe are moving to a new town, and changing their name.

Snickerdoodles Bakery & Coffee House is leaving Hampstead, and will soon open on Main Street in Westminster - as Starlings Coffee, Kitchen and Bakehouse.

Michele Alessi, Jack Massicot, and Mia Alessi - who took over Sniickerdoodles several years ago - are moving the business to 172 East Main Street in Westminster, the former home of another bakery, Rare Opportunity.

Snickerdoodles was in Hampstead for 15 years before the new ownership.

Michele Alessi noted baking has helped her daughter, Mia, cope with getting diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at age 15.

The new name of Starlings is a tribute to a Westminster eatery from days gone by.

She wrote:

Starlings Hillside Inn was the name of our grandmother's restaurant back in the 1940's. It was nestled on a hillside near McDaniel College. Apparently it was quite the happening joint back in the day and had ice cream, beer, sandwiches, gas and even a fortuneteller!

Michele Alessi said they hope to open Starlings by Tuesday, Nov. 5 - and hope people can enjoy their specialties, like the creative "Paw Paw pop tarts" in the historic new space.