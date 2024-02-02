Local ice-cream shops to celebrate "National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day"

BALTIMORE — Life's short, eat dessert first.

That's the theory that may have inspired "National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day," which falls on this Saturday, Feb. 3.

In any case, several Baltimore-area ice-cream shops are celebrating the occasion and opening their doors a little early.

The Charmery will have all of its shops open at 10 a.m. Saturday - instead of noon - and offer breakfast-inspired ice-cream flavors and specials.

Those flavors include breakfast-y blends like Pancakes & Syrup, Espresso Almond Biscotti, and Whole Bean Coffee.

Baltimore's own Taharka Brothers will give a 10 percent discount to anyone showing up before 3 p.m. Anyone wearing pajamas can also get a free mini scoop. The ice-cream manufacturer will offer exclusive breakfast flavors Skillet Cinnamon Roll and Oops All Berries! at their locations in Lexington Market, Cross Street Market, R. House and Broadway Market.

Prigel's Creamery - in Glen Arm and at Belvedere Square - is opening at 9 a.m., and will offer specials like waffles sundaes, French toast sundaes, cereal shakes, donut sundaes and coffee-donut ice cream, as well as free pasture walks with cows.

Broom's Bloom in Bel Air is celebrating withwaffles and French toast paired with its signature ice cream.

Also in Harford County, Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli is celebrating National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all weekend long. There'll be items like a Belgian Waffle Sundae, Strawberry Poptart Sundae, Smores Poptart Sundae, Cookies N' Cream Poptart Sundae, and Honey Granola Sundae.

There will also be a raffle for prizes.

Norwood Ice Cream Company will also have a sweet line-up on February 3. Their menu includes flavors like Maple Bacon, Blueberry Muffin, Caramel Machiatto, and Belgian Liege Waffles. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gonce Marine in Sparrows Point is opening up shop at 8 a.m.to offer items like Strawberry Pop-tart ice cream