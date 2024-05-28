Local Eats: What's in the oven at Angeli’s Pizzeria?

Watch Now
Posted at 7:11 PM, May 28, 2024
BALTIMORE — When most people think of Baltimore, what comes to mind is Old Bay and the Maryland blue crab. At WMAR, we believe—actually, we know—that Baltimore is an underrated food city.

Yes, Charm City is #1 for seafood, but the oven goes much beyond that. The Baltimore food scene offers almost any kind of dish for any palate. This new local eats video series is going to prove that.

The WMAR-2 News Digital Team went to Angeli’s Pizza in Little Italy to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the pizza spot's signature and margarita pies are made. Angeli’s has three other locations, including Federal Hill, Towson, and one soon to open at Harborplace.

