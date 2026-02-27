Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsLocal Eats

Actions

Local Eats: Waiting to Oxtail

Local Eats: Waiting to Oxtail
Travis Case
Local Eats: Waiting to Oxtail
Local Eats: Waiting to Oxtail
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Before getting its location at Harborplace, Waiting to Oxtail was already an instant hit.

WATCH: Local Eats: Waiting to Oxtail

LOCAL EATS: Waiting to Oxtail

"We did our first pop-up, and it was just me and my friend from New York. We had nothing to do," says Chef Tyra.

"And I was cooking, and he was bagging up the orders; we had people waiting two hours for food."

Waiting to Oxtail transitioned from a ghost kitchen to a food truck and is now located at Harborplace.

During my visit, I got to see everything from the Oxtail pasta, Oxtail chopped cheese, Oxtail tacos, and jerk salmon sliders.

One thing I noticed is that unlike a few places I've been to which specialize in west Indian food, Waiting to Oxtail doesn't hold back on the oxtail portions which is great for the island food lovers.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are