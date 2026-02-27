Local Eats: Waiting to Oxtail

BALTIMORE — Before getting its location at Harborplace, Waiting to Oxtail was already an instant hit.

"We did our first pop-up, and it was just me and my friend from New York. We had nothing to do," says Chef Tyra.

"And I was cooking, and he was bagging up the orders; we had people waiting two hours for food."

Waiting to Oxtail transitioned from a ghost kitchen to a food truck and is now located at Harborplace.

During my visit, I got to see everything from the Oxtail pasta, Oxtail chopped cheese, Oxtail tacos, and jerk salmon sliders.

One thing I noticed is that unlike a few places I've been to which specialize in west Indian food, Waiting to Oxtail doesn't hold back on the oxtail portions which is great for the island food lovers.