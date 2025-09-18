BALTIMORE — The Jollof Bowl has been described by content creators and writers as "the West African Chipotle," and that is the perfect comparison, as Jollof smacks taste buds with a variety of flavors.
WATCH: LOCAL EATS: The Jollof Bowl
On my first visit I got a bowl with half jollof rice and jollof noodles, lamb, plantains, tomatoes, stew, and spicy suya aioli sauce.
It was amazing. I was overwhelmed by pure stomach bliss.
On my second visit, I got a bowl with pretty much the same thing but with beef. Again, I was experiencing pure bliss.
I will be going this coming week to try the goat for a test drive, which I'm sure I will love.
For all foodies looking for bold flavors and comfort in a bowl, Jollof is a must-try.