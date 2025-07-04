BALIMORE — To make it plain, one can't go to Rooted Rotisserie just once.

I tried the branzino, the broccolini, and the fried potatoes. I closed my eyes in pure food bliss several times while eating.

If I had to create a Baltimore NBA food team, Rooted Rotisserie would be Steph Curry, or "Chef Curry."

The food and the experience are a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the NBA food finals.

While the food was being prepared, Chef Joe schooled me on James Hemings.

Born in Charles City County, Virginia, Hemings was enslaved by Thomas Jefferson. He later became Jefferson's personal chef and would go on to display culinary brilliance.

Hemings was the first American chef to train in France. He is also credited with introducing America to french fries, crème brûlée, and mac and cheese. He eventually moved to Baltimore and passed away in 1801.

