BALTIMORE — The journey to achieving an end result is rarely linear.

Local Eats: Oleum in Fells Point Local Eats: Oleum in Fells Point

Oleum Vegan Kitchen's journey started in Okinawa, Japan.

Just two years ago, Oleum was operating out of a ghost kitchen in the Stratford University building in Baltimore.

Then, it relocated to Harbor Place.

The third move was the charm.

Oleum now has its own location at 701 S. Bond St. in Fells Point.

I first met the Oleum team in July of 2024. Since then, they have experienced rapid growth.

During this second conversation with chef-owner Alisha Adibe, I got the chance to lay my eyes on a lot of food while having the treat of trying their new lasagna and savory stuffed dates.

I was also able to try the Miso Mushroom Bucatini on a separate occasion. Every plate I've had was delicious.

It's almost unbelievable, but their dishes don't taste like they are absent of meat.

If I was blindfolded and tasted a traditional steak bucantini and then Oleum's, I would assume it was just a different recipe.

Lastly, for any foodies' delight, Oleum's portions are heavy. I was able to make two meals out of the bucanini.