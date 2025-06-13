Local Eats: Catalog Coffee

BALTIMORE — The digital team had to spin past Catalog Coffee. We were blessed to have a great conversation with owner and culinary leader Dave Sherman.

The building itself is what the young people call "a vibe." It's littered with Baltimore sports memorabilia and 90s hip-hop artifacts.

Dave is electric and passionate about grub and Charm City.

We discussed some of the core usual questions—what he has learned about himself through being in the food business, what he believes could be improved about the culinary industry, and his love for the hometown teams.

This all went on while he and his team were running the bases—making some colorful matcha and tasty breakfast food.

