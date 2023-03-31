Watch Now
Lib's Catering now open in Owings Mills

Daniel Chaustit shows off the oysters at Lib's Grill on Midday Maryland in 2019
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Liberatore family is expanding its Lib's Grill franchise to Owings Mills, by moving its catering operations to an office park off of Painters Mill Road.

Lib's Grill announced this week that it opened "a stunning location" in Owings Mills to "cater to all your party needs," and is offering a tasting room and new website.

The catering operations are at 11 Gwynns Mill Court.

Lib's Grill restaurant now has three locations, in Perry Hall, Maple Lawn (opened in 2017), and Bel Air (opened in summer of 2022). Liberatore's Ristorante now has five locations, as well as the Liquid Lib's tapas bar in Timonium.

