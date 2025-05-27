Liberatore's Ristorante picks Ocean City as their sixth Maryland location

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Another food option is coming to Ocean City just time for summer.

Liberatore's Ristorante is expected to open in the Montego Bay Shopping Center, off 130th Street, according to a social media post from owner John Liberatore.

No opening date's been set, but Liberatore expects sometime in August.

"It's gonna be a small cozy wine bar with small plates and some of the favorite Liberatore's entrees & craft cocktails," Liberatore said.

There are currently five other Liberatore's around the state, including in Bel Air, Eldersburg, Perry Hall, Timonium, and Westminster.

Liberatore also owns Lib's Grill with three restaurants in Bel Air, Fulton, and Perry Hall. A fourth, in Sykesville, is in the works.

