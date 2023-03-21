L.A.-based loaded-fries restaurant coming to downtown Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A restaurant offering loaded fries is coming to York Road in downtown Towson, replacing the closed Brown Rice Korean Grill.

The eatery, called Mr. Fries Man, will be run by two franchisees with local ties. Mr. Fries Man has also been open in College Park.

Baltimore native Jaquetta Bratley is a Morgan State University alum who oversees eight Walmart stores and worked in restaurants for nine years, plus owned her own food-truck business for six years. Co-owner Safiyyah Williams, originally from Detroit, lived in Baltimore for six years, has restaurant and catering experience, and worked in management at Walmart and Amazon. This will be Bratley and Williams' second Mr. Fries Man location, after opening one in North Carolina.

Bratley said in a press release:

"Who doesn't love fries?... We love that the franchise is black-owned and family-operated and are thrilled to open a Black-owned, women-owned Mr. Fries in Towson. We are excited to bring great food and jobs to the community. This is the next major national franchise, mark my words!”

The restaurant began in Los Angeles in 2016 and now has more than 16 franchises.

It offers loaded fries including BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp, Lemon Garlic Crab and Shrimp, Chili Cheese and Beyond Meat. There are more than a dozen toppings and nine sauces to choose from.

Mr. Fries Man will be open at 419 York Road from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

A grand opening will be held April 1, with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. with special offers, prize giveaways, live music by a local DJ, and special guest appearances.